Neal (hip) has been ruled inactive prior to Monday's wild-card game against the Cowboys.
Neal sustained a hip injury during the regular-season finale against Atlanta. While he was able to practice in full during each session heading into the playoffs, the 27-year-old won't be able to suit up for this home postseason contest. As a result, Logan Ryan will serve as the Buccaneers' only available safety behind starters Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards.
