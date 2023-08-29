Isaac, who recorded four solo tackles and two pass breakups in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night, is one of several undrafted rookies with a chance of making the team's final 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Alabama State product has made a strong impression all summer, recording 11 tackles and Saturday night's pair of defensed passes during the preseason slate. Consequently, Isaac is a candidate to secure a reserve cornerback role on the final roster, and during his college days, he showed a knack for playmaking with 161 tackles, five interceptions, another 26 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.