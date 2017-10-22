Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Active in Week 7
Tandy (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tandy will suit up for the first time since Week 4 and reclaim his usual starting free safety spot. The fifth-year veteran could conceivably cede some snaps to rookie Justin Evans, who has seen plenty of extra playing time during Tandy's absence.
