Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Tandy (hip) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tandy exited Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants with the injury in the second half and has only one more practice session remaining before Thursday's Week 5 showdown against the Patriots. With fellow safety T.J. Ward also limited by his own hip ailment Tuesday, the Bucs could be down to the likes of rookie Justin Evans and journeyman Josh Robinson versus the Tom Brady-helmed passing attack if neither Tandy or Ward suit up.
