Play

Tandy sustained a hip injury against the Giants on Sunday and is questionable to return, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers are potentially thin at free safety with T.J. Ward (hip) inactive for Sunday's game. Josh Robinson or Justin Evans are in for an increased role if Tandy is unable to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories