Tandy posted four tackles (two solo) in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran equaled the season high in tackles he'd just established in Week 13 in the overtime loss to the Packers. With fellow safety Justin Evans exiting Monday's game early with an ankle injury and potentially headed to injured reserve as per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tandy could see some extra run over the last two games of the season. The tail end of the campaign was a very fruitful one for the West Virginia product last season, as he posted 31 stops over the final three contests of 2016 while also seeing increased opportunity.