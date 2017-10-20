Tandy (hip) practiced in full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tandy hasn't played since Week 4 against the Giants, but a full practice is a good sign. However, if he is able to suit up, he may not face a full workload since it would work well to split snaps with T.J. Ward who is also rehabbing a hip injury. Tandy shouldn't be considered an IDP threat until he can play almost a full snap count, and that likely won't happen this week.