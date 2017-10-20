Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Full practice participant
Tandy (hip) practiced in full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tandy hasn't played since Week 4 against the Giants, but a full practice is a good sign. However, if he is able to suit up, he may not face a full workload since it would work well to split snaps with T.J. Ward who is also rehabbing a hip injury. Tandy shouldn't be considered an IDP threat until he can play almost a full snap count, and that likely won't happen this week.
