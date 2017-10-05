Play

Tandy (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Tandy was doubtful heading into the contest, so his absence shouldn't come as much of a surprise. With T.J. Ward (hip) also out, the Buccaneers will have to rely on some combination of Justin Evans, Josh Robinson and Isaiah Johnson at free safety for the contest.

