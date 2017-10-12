Tandy (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tandy was inactive for last Thursday's loss to the Patriots with the hip injury that he'd suffered in a Week 4 win against the Giants. He'd missed all three practice days leading up to the contest against New England, so Wednesday's participation level was actually a step in the right direction. The next couple of days should shed light on Tandy's chances of taking the field against the Cardinals in Week 6.