Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Out against Cardinals
Tandy (hip) will not play in Week 6 against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tandy turned in limited practices all week, but his progress wasn't sufficient to allow him to suit up Sunday. He'll thus miss his second consecutive contest, meaning either T.J. Ward (hip) -- who's questionable in his own right -- or 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans will man the free safety spot opposite Chris Conte.
