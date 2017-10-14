Play

Tandy (hip) will not play in Week 6 against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tandy turned in limited practices all week, but his progress wasn't sufficient to allow him to suit up Sunday. He'll thus miss his second consecutive contest, meaning either T.J. Ward (hip) -- who's questionable in his own right -- or 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans will man the free safety spot opposite Chris Conte.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Update

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...