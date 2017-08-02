Tandy, a career backup who excelled in a starting opportunity late last season, is working as a first-team safety early in training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "What we learned about Keith is that Keith is always ready," head coach Dirk Koetter said. "He does a great job with his preparation and he made plays. Keith is working with the first group right now and he's going to be a hard guy to get out of there."

Chris Conte's chest injury against the Seahawks in Week 12 last year opened the door for Tandy, who racked up 40 tackles (30 solo) over the last four contests of the season, along with four interceptions over the last five games overall. He's on the books for a bargain price of $840,000 this season, and given his aforementioned performance as a starter, the Bucs are giving him some extended run against the first-team offense to open camp. Tandy has proven capable against both the run and pass thus far, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to hold off the challenge of 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans this preseason.