Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Back rehabbing at facility
Beckwith, who suffered a fractured ankle in a single-car accident on April 17 and had surgery the same day, is back rehabbing at the team facility, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year linebacker has also been participating in team meetings and is getting around the facility with the aid of a scooter. Beckwith's recovery timeline remains unclear, but he appears to be on the road to at least open training camp as a limited participant.
