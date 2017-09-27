Beckwith posted eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings. He played on all 74 of the team's defensive snaps.

Beckwith drew the start at middle linebacker in place of Kwon Alexander (hamstring) after having opened the season against the Bears as the starting strong-side linebacker. The rookie he's looked the part over the first two games despite having missed all OTAs leading up to training camp while recovering from his November 2016 ACL tear. With Lavonte David (ankle) now set for a multi-week absence as well, Beckwith's contributions will be even more valued moving forward.