Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Downturn continues in Week 8
Beckwith posted just two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Beckwith's production has taken a notable hit since the return of Kwon Alexander to the lineup two games ago. That development pushed the rookie back to the strong-side linebacker role he opened the season in, and has led to him compiling a modest six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, over the last pair of contests. Beckwith brings an impressive skill set to the table, so the current lull in his output is likely to be temporary. He'll look to boost his tackle numbers back up against the high-powered Saints offense in Week 9.
