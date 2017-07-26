Beckwith (knee) passed his physical with the Buccaneers and will be ready for the start of training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckwith is now recovered from a torn ACL suffered in November, which ultimately caused him to fall to the Buccaneers in the third round of the draft. He'll be competing against Devante Bond for first-team reps at strongside linebacker throughout training camp, given he avoids any setbacks to his knee.