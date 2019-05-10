Beckwith (ankle) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year linebacker's career thus continues on pause for the time being following an April 2018 car accident. Beckwith's presence would be particularly valued in a season during which the Buccaneers will undergo a transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Todd Bowles, but with an uncertain timetable for any return to on-field work, he can't be counted on for any significant role in 2019 at the moment. Beckwith did manage to participate in practice on a limited basis during a three-week roster-exemption window last season after opening the campaign on NFI list, but he was never cleared for a return to game action. Shaquil Barrett and Deone Buccannon were brought in during free agency as linebacker options to help offset Beckwith's absence and Kwon Alexander's departure to the 49ers, but Jason Pierre-Paul's neck injury, if season-ending, would naturally represent another major step back at the position.