Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Hits Reserve/NFI list
Beckwith (ankle) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The third-year linebacker's career thus continues on pause for the time being following an April 2018 car accident. Beckwith's presence would be particularly valued in a season during which the Buccaneers will undergo a transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Todd Bowles, but with an uncertain timetable for any return to on-field work, he can't be counted on for any significant role in 2019 at the moment. Beckwith did manage to participate in practice on a limited basis during a three-week roster-exemption window last season after opening the campaign on NFI list, but he was never cleared for a return to game action. Shaquil Barrett and Deone Buccannon were brought in during free agency as linebacker options to help offset Beckwith's absence and Kwon Alexander's departure to the 49ers, but Jason Pierre-Paul's neck injury, if season-ending, would naturally represent another major step back at the position.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Unfavorable outlook for 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: No word on recovery progress•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Will not play in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Won't return Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Practices Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...