Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Impressive in first game action
Beckwith tallied five tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Considering it was his first game action since tearing an ACL while at LSU last November, Beckwith was highly impressive. The rookie simply carried over the caliber of play he'd been demonstrating throughout the first two weeks of camp practices, a span during which he's been highly active from sideline to sideline. In addition to the consideration that Friday's play would have rightfully earned him, Beckwith has now vaulted to the first-team defense for the time being with the news that starter Devante Bond is out with a leg injury.
