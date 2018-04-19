Beckwith will miss OTAs and is questionable for training camp after fracturing his ankle in a single-car accident Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Beckwith, a passenger in the car, underwent same-day surgery on his ankle. The second-year linebacker played in all 16 games of the 2017 season, recording 846 snaps, 73 tackles and two sacks. The timetable for Beckwith's return is uncertain.

