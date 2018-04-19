Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Injured in car accident
Beckwith will miss OTAs and is questionable for training camp after fracturing his ankle in a single-car accident Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.
Beckwith, a passenger in the car, underwent same-day surgery on his ankle. The second-year linebacker played in all 16 games of the 2017 season, recording 846 snaps, 73 tackles and two sacks. The timetable for Beckwith's return is uncertain.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Racks up 73 stops as rookie•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Five tackles in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Tallies first career sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: One tackle in blowout loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Playing in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...