Beckwith racked up a team-high 14 tackles (12 solo) in Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Beckwith continues his stronghold as the Bucs' leading tackler, with 36 tackles (32 solo) on the season. He's been without fellow starters Kwon Alexander (hamstring) and Lavonte David (ankle), meaning he's had extra opportunities to make an impact. Regardless, the rookie third-round pick is proving himself as a long-term asset and should be deployed in IDP formats.