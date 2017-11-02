Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Beckwith (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie linebacker exited last Sunday's loss to the Panthers with the knee ailment, and three days later, it's still affecting him enough to keep him from a full practice. Beckwith's status will continue to be monitored through the remainder of the practice week ahead of a Week 9 road showdown with the Saints. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, Adarius Glanton, who logged three starts at Beckwith's strong-side linebacker spot when the latter filled in for Kwon Alexander in the middle earlier in the season, would presumably get the call against New Orleans.
