Beckwith (ankle) does not have a definitive timeline to return to the field and the linebacker will likely be unavailable for the start of the regular season, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Beckwith, who fractured his ankle in a car accident this past April, opened training camp on the Non-Football Injury list and still hasn't returned to practice. Until he's back in commission, Tampa Bay will need to roll with Adarius Taylor and Devante Bond at strongside linebacker.