Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: No word on recovery progress
General manager Jason Licht declined to give an update on Beckwith's recovery from a fractured ankle Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Beckwith is managing his recovery from a fractured ankle sustained in a car accident last April. The third-year pro spent all of 2018 on the NFI list, but did briefly surface in team practices before ultimately being shut down for the season. It remains to be seen whether Beckwith, who racked up 73 tackles and a sack during his rookie season, will recover in time to participate in OTAs.
