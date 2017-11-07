Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: One tackle in blowout loss
Beckwith (knee) posted one tackle in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The rookie linebacker played through his knee ailment and logged 34 snaps, but he was notably unproductive for the second consecutive contest. Beckwith has just three stops in the last two contests after posting 45 tackles in his first six games. Beckwith's sudden downturn in production -- which has coincided with Kwon Alexander's return to action from a hamstring injury -- has him off the IDP radar for the moment.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Playing in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Nursing knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Downturn continues in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Leads squad in tackles•
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...