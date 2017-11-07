Beckwith (knee) posted one tackle in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

The rookie linebacker played through his knee ailment and logged 34 snaps, but he was notably unproductive for the second consecutive contest. Beckwith has just three stops in the last two contests after posting 45 tackles in his first six games. Beckwith's sudden downturn in production -- which has coincided with Kwon Alexander's return to action from a hamstring injury -- has him off the IDP radar for the moment.