Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Paces team in tackles Sunday
Beckwith logged nine tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
For the second consecutive week, Beckwith played on 100 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps, leading to a second consecutive prolific tackle total. Beckwith has racked up 17 total stops (15 solo) over that span and projects as an above-average IDP asset, whether starting at middle linebacker in place of Kwon Alexander (hamstring) or manning his designated strong-side spot.
