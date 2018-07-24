Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Placed on NFI list
Beckwith (ankle) will begin camp on the Non-Football Injury list, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Beckwith fractured his ankle this offseason in a car accident and is continuing his rehab after undergoing surgery back in April. Once he is fully healed, the linebacker can resume practicing at any time.
