Beckwith (ankle) was placed on the Non-Football Injury/reserve list Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckwith had been on the NFI list for the duration of training camp and he's yet to return from his fractured ankle. He's eligible to return to action in six weeks, meaning he'll miss at least five of Tampa Bay's regular season games as he works his way back to action.

