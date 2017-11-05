Beckwith (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie linebacker has been dealing with the knee ailment since exiting the Week 8 loss to the Panthers early and then practicing in no better than limited fashion this past week. However, Beckwith is apparently ready to roll against a versatile Saints offense that should particularly keep him busy with a two-pronged ground attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.