Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Playing in Week 9
Beckwith (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie linebacker has been dealing with the knee ailment since exiting the Week 8 loss to the Panthers early and then practicing in no better than limited fashion this past week. However, Beckwith is apparently ready to roll against a versatile Saints offense that should particularly keep him busy with a two-pronged ground attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
