Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Pleased with first practice
Beckwith, who is just eight months removed from ACL surgery, came away very pleased with his first training camp practice Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckwith slid to the third round in April's draft due to the injury, which prevented him from working out for scouts. The rookie is expected to be deployed at both middle and strongside linebacker during training camp and preseason, and could conceivably mount a series challenge to Devante Bond for the latter role. Beckwith expressed full confidence in his health following Friday's session, remarking that his surgically repaired knee is "the last thing on my mind."
