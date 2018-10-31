Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Practices Wednesday
Beckwith (ankle) rejoined practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckwith's appearance at practice opens his 21-day evaluation window for a potential return to the field. He spent the first eight weeks of the season on the Non-Football Injury/reserve list after breaking his ankle in an April car accident, but it appears he's nearly healthy and will have a good chance to take the field in 2018. As a rookie, Beckwith racked up 73 tackles (60 solo) and a sack while playing 850 snaps. There's a good chance he will retake a job in the starting 11 when he rejoins the team.
