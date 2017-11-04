Beckwith (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckwith was limited in practice this week after sustaining the injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers. There's no real indication on whether the rookie third-round pick is expected to play at this point. Adarius Glanton would likely step in at strong-side linebacker if Beckwith cannot play Sunday.