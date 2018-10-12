Beckwith (ankle), who was placed on the Non-Football Injury/reserve list Sept. 1 due to an offseason automobile accident, remains without a firm timetable for return, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "I'm not sure if he'll be able to practice next week," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "I think we've got to remember Kendell suffered a serious injury. Although it was a non-football injury, it was serious, and he had a serious surgery. He is fighting hard to make it back. I'm not sure if he'll be quite ready next week to practice."

The second-year linebacker is eligible to begin practicing next week after completing a full six weeks on the NFI list, but Koetter's comments cast plenty of doubt on that being a realistic proposition. The team will have a 21-day window from Monday's date to decide what Beckwith's status for the remainder of the season. In the interim, Adarius Taylor figures to continue filling in for Beckwith at strong-side linebacker.