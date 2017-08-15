Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Stands out in joint practices Monday
Beckwith excelled in Monday's joint practice with the Jaguars, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The rookie from LSU also stood out in last Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals, and with starter Devante Bond now sidelined with a leg injury, he has a golden opportunity to potentially vault his second-year teammate altogether for the starting strongside linebacker job. Beckwith recorded an interception early in the session and subsequently got his hands on another pass, which ended up being intercepted by Jonathan Moxey. If Beckwith continues to flash in practices and preseason contests, the combination of his stout frame (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) and sideline-to-sideline speed could prove too much to keep off the field.
