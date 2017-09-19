Beckwith totaled five tackles (all solo) including two for loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

The rookie acquitted himself impressively in his debut as the starting strong-side linebacker and then made a seamless transition to the middle when Kwon Alexander (hamstring) exited the contest. Beckwith ended up playing on 91.0 percent (58 snaps) of the team's defensive snaps and could be poised to man the Mike linebacker position again in Week 3 against the Vikings if Alexander is unable to return for the contest.