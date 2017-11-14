Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Tallies first career sack in win
Beckwith posted two solo tackles, including one for loss, and one sack in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
The rookie linebacker notched his first career quarterback takedown when he brought Josh McCown down for a key eight-yard loss at the Buccaneers' 20-yard line late in the first half. The sack left the Jets in a 3rd-and-long situation that led to them having to settle for a Chandler Catanzaro 47-yard field goal. That impact play aside, Beckwith has seen a steep drop in production over the last three games, as he's managed just five tackles over that span. As a result, his IDP stock remains low for the time being.
