Beckwith (ankle) is meeting with multiple specialists and the team is pessimistic about his chances to play in 2019, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Beckwith missed the entire 2018 season after fracturing his ankle in a car accident, and he's in danger of missing another year. The 2017 third-round pick posted 73 tackles and a sack in his rookie campaign.

