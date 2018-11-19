Coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that Beckwith (ankle) will not play during the 2018 season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Beckwith will remain on the NFI list for the entire 2018 season due to a fractured ankle sustained during a car accident this spring. The second-year pro will turn his focus towards recovering in time to participate in training camp during the 2019 offseason. As such, Riley Bullogh will remain the primary backup to Lavonte David (knee) for the rest of the regular season.