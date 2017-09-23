Play

Beckwith will start at middle linebacker against the Vikings on Sunday, Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio reports.

Beckwith first transitioned to the middle when Kwon Alexander (hamstring) exited in Week 2, and will remain there with the latter ruled out for this week. The rookie third-round pick impressed in his professional debut against the Bears and will hope to continue that trend in Week 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories