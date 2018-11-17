Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Won't play Sunday
Coach Dirk Koetter said Friday that Beckwith (ankle) will not play Week 11, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Beckwith continues to manage his recovery from a fractured ankle sustained during a car accident this offseason, and will not make his 2018 debut Week 11. With fellow linebacker Lavonte David (knee) also ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, second-year pro Riley Bullough could be in line for a significant uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Won't return Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Practices Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Return timetable remains uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Placed on NFI/reserve list•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: No timeline for return•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Placed on NFI list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...