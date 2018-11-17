Coach Dirk Koetter said Friday that Beckwith (ankle) will not play Week 11, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Beckwith continues to manage his recovery from a fractured ankle sustained during a car accident this offseason, and will not make his 2018 debut Week 11. With fellow linebacker Lavonte David (knee) also ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, second-year pro Riley Bullough could be in line for a significant uptick in defensive snaps.