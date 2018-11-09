Beckwith (ankle) won't be activated off the Non-Football Injury list prior to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Beckwith continues his recovery from the ankle fracture sustained in a car accident this spring, but will have to wait until next week for his potential return. Coach Dirk Koetter indicated the 23-year-old has a more positive outlook than just a few days ago, and he is about halfway through the 21-day window in which he can return since he started practicing at the end of October.