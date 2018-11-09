Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Won't return Week 10
Beckwith (ankle) won't be activated off the Non-Football Injury list prior to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Beckwith continues his recovery from the ankle fracture sustained in a car accident this spring, but will have to wait until next week for his potential return. Coach Dirk Koetter indicated the 23-year-old has a more positive outlook than just a few days ago, and he is about halfway through the 21-day window in which he can return since he started practicing at the end of October.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Practices Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Return timetable remains uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Placed on NFI/reserve list•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: No timeline for return•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Placed on NFI list•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Back rehabbing at facility•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...