Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Working with first team
Beckwith has worked with the top defense in training camp while Devante Bond recovers from a knee injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Beckwith is taking every opportunity to prove he belongs as a starter in Tampa Bay. In his first two preseason games, the rookie logged nine tackles -- three for a loss -- and a sack. There's no clear timeline for Bond's return, but if it's before the end of training camp, expect a serious linebacker competition to follow.
