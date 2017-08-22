Beckwith has worked with the top defense in training camp while Devante Bond recovers from a knee injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Beckwith is taking every opportunity to prove he belongs as a starter in Tampa Bay. In his first two preseason games, the rookie logged nine tackles -- three for a loss -- and a sack. There's no clear timeline for Bond's return, but if it's before the end of training camp, expect a serious linebacker competition to follow.