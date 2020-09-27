Barner is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos after being promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

How much action that actually translates to is still very much in the air, however, considering the top running back trio of Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy all are healthy. Instead, it's possible Barner is utilized in either or both returner roles, considering his extensive experience in that area over his previous seven NFL seasons.