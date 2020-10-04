site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Kenjon Barner: Ascends to active roster
The Buccaneers promoted Barner to the active roster, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Barner will likely be active for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, but even with Leonard Fournette (ankle) ruled out, he'll likely stick to special teams.
