Barner exited Sunday's matchup against the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old running back and return specialist was injured while attempting to catch a Tom Brady pass in the final two minutes of the first half, and his return to the game remains questionable. Barner was unlikely to make substantial contributions for the Buccaneers' offensive attack during Week 4, as he had garnered one target and no rush attempts at the time of his exit. Tampa Bay remains with Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn as its top two rushers after LeSean McCoy injured his ankle on Tampa Bay's opening offensive drive of the afternoon.