Barner returned two kickoffs for 43 yards and ran back five punts for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

The veteran running back was particularly busy in the blowout win, with the Lions offense frequently stalling once Matthew Stafford (ankle) was forced from the contest. The highlight of Barner's seven returns was a 30-yard scamper on a kickoff runback, and he now has 242 total return yards through six games. Barner's role should remain exclusive to special teams in Week 17, as the 31-year-old has just six snaps from scrimmage on the campaign.