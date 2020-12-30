Barner (groin) was placed on IR on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Barner had replaced wide receiver Jaydon Mickens as Tampa Bay's return man for punts and kickoffs earlier this season, and the team has promoted Mickens from the practice squad to take back his old role with Barner shelved. The running back played just six snaps on offense all season, so his absence won't be felt in that aspect of the game.