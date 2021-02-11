Barner (groin) returned seven kickoffs for 167 yards and ran back 13 punts for 75 yards across six games during the 2020 regular season. He logged just six snaps from scrimmage, failing to bring in his only target.

The veteran back saw minimal action on offense for the third time in his last four stops, plying his trade as a full-time return man when not on the Buccaneers' practice squad. Barner also dealt with a concussion and a groin injury, the latter which landed him on injured reserve in late December and ultimately kept him sidelined through the team's postseason run. The 31-year-old also served a four-game suspension for violation of the NFL's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances during the majority of October and early November, making it an eventful year. Jaydon Mickens also performed well in a returner capacity for Tampa Bay and finished the year in that role, and as a younger option, he presumably has the upper hand on Barner if a decision came down to bringing just one of them back into the fold in 2021.