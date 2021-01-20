Barner (groin) has been designated to return from injured reserve this week, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Barner will now have a 21-day window from which he can be moved to the active roster, as the running back will take the practice field Wednesday. Barner was placed on IR in late December, but only played in six offensive snaps on the season before suffering the groin ailment. Still, his return would add depth to Tampa's kick and punt return game.