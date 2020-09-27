Barner was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran's elevation is somewhat curious, considering the Buccaneers' robust running back depth chart is at full health. However, while 2020 rules allow for each team to promote up to two practice squad players each week, there is no requirement for said players to be active on gameday. If Barner were to be in uniform against the Broncos on Sunday, it would likely be for his work on special teams, where he's garnered extensive experience in both returner roles over his seven seasons.