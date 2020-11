The Buccaneers elevated Barner to the active roster Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This move means there are five running backs on Tampa Bay's active roster for Monday's game against the Rams. Perhaps Barner will get an opportunity as a kick or punt returner in this matchup, but he shouldn't garner many reps in the backfield behind Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.