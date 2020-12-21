Barner returned three kickoffs for 67 yards and ran back four punts for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran played all but one of his 24 snaps on special teams, pulling double duty on returns and doing a solid job on both kickoffs and punts. Barner is expected to handle each role for the last two regular-season games, and presumably, in the postseason. However, Barner isn't expected to see any appreciable action from scrimmage unless multiple injuries strike the running backs corps.